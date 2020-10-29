Young People Get High, Go On Social Media To Do All Sorts Of Things – Lagos Lawmaker

A lawmaker in the Lagos state House of Assembly, Mojisola Alli-Macaulay, has said that most young people are high on drugs most of the time.

She said this during plenary which was about the crisis that resulted from the EndSARS protest in Lagos.

Alli-Macaulay called for re-orientation of the youth whom she said go on social media to do all sorts of things.

She said, ”Look at the children these days. The youths. I like your submission Mr Speaker that it is not unemployment that should be the bane or the reason why youths will come out and misbehave.

“There are unemployment in so many countries of the world, even in the United States. I schooled in the UK and I saw a lot of young people who were not employed but they didn’t become hoodlums. Why can’t we look inwards and look for solutions to our problems. Why can’t young people look within themselves, look for their talents.

“Even as graduates, what stops you from becoming a designer or a professional tiler?

“There is no excuse for being a hoodlum.

“I think it’s about time that the National Orientation Agency needs to set to work. We need to begin to orientate our young people. They need people who can talk to them from time to time.

“They are high on drugs most of the time, most of them. They go to social media, they do all sorts of things.”