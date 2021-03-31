You’ll Kill Me Before I Take COVID-19 Vaccine – Pastor Adewale Giwa

Senior Pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Christ Ministry, Adewale Giwa has said that he will not take the COVID-19 vaccine.

The clergyman said he would have to be killed first before he receives a jab of the vaccine.

He said that any pastor encouraging church members to take a jab is short-sighted.

“There is a difference between a religious leader and a spiritual leader. You can have a Master’s degree in Theology, and as well be a leader in the church without being led by the Holy Spirit,” he added.

“Anybody who is biblically sound can also wake up today to become a religious leader recognized by a religious body or by the government.

“However, spiritual leadership comprises three principal components: vision, hope and faith. A spiritual leader rules, guides and inspires others.

“To me, those asking their members to take Covid-19 vaccines are shortsighted religious leaders who are not led by the Holy Spirit.

“Jesus Christ himself had said in the book of Matthew 7:22 that many would say they had cast out demons in his name or prophesied, but He(The Lord) would say, ‘depart from me, you evil doers.’

“Let me tell you, not everyone who claims to be working for God would enter the kingdom of God, unless those who do the will of God, according to Matthew 7:21.

“Our God is omnipotent, omniscient; He is the Alpha and Omega. You don’t have more power than your creator. How can you neglect God for a vaccine?

“After being vaccinated, you still have to keep all rules relating to the disease and all that. Let me repeat again that Nigeria needs Jesus Christ, not a vaccine.

“The name of the LORD is a strong tower; the righteous man runs into it and is safe. If you are led by the Holy Spirit, you won’t put your faith in a vaccine. It’s a shame to see any religious leader advertising the product than the scientists.

“As for me, you would kill me than allow myself to be vaccinated. Those who need it can take it, but as for me, members, families and loved ones, Jesus Christ is our strength.

“I will maintain my position in doing what is right by God till Jesus Christ comes. Nobody can discourage or frighten me. We have to seek the truth and hold on to it.”