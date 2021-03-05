You Have A Few Weeks To Perform, Buhari Tells Service Chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari has told the new service chiefs that they have a few weeks to perform.

He said this while decorating them today in Abuja after they were confirmed by the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Buhari said, “During our four-hour security meeting, I have taken the responsibility as the Commander-in-Chief for you to go out into the field and secure the country.

“I have accepted responsibility for your action on the field. It is up to you to identify your competent officers irrespective of seniority and paper qualification and deploy them to make sure that we secure this country.

“You have got a few weeks to do that because, by the rainy season, we expect people to develop confidence and go back to the land so that we don’t get into trouble by being away from the field and therefore unable to produce enough food for the nation.”