You Can’t Sit In Lagos And Decide APC’s Fate – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the fate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, cannot be decided by sitting down in Lagos.

He said this during an interview on Arise TV on Thursday.

This was in response to questions on zoning and his successor as president.

Buhari said, “Our hope of this administration is to see APC last beyond it. Therefore we should allow the party to decide on what to do.

“You cannot sit here in Lagos, for instance, and decide on the fate of APC on zoning.

“The political party has to know how many members it has state by state. This is the right step to go about.

“This administration under APC has achieved a lot. Go look at what was on the ground before we came in and now.”