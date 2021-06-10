‘You Can’t Kill Innocent People and Say God is Great,’ Buhari Tells Boko Haram

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari says he has ordered the country’s military and police to be ruthless with terrorists in the country and deal with them in the language they understand.

Mr Buhari said the order to the military and the police will yield the expected results in a “few weeks time”. According to the President, if the terrorists keep people away from their farms, the country may soon have food shortage and scarcity.

The Nigerian leader stated this on Thursday in an exclusive interview with ARISE News and said “you can’t kill innocent people and say God is great”.