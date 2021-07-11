You Can’t Bring Me Down, Iyabo Ojo Tells Baba Ijesha, Yomi Fabiyi

Actress Iyabo Ojo has slammed Baba Ijesha, Yomi Fabiyi and others whom she described as evil men plotting to bring her down and end her life.

Recall that Iyabo Ojo has been in the news of late over her stance against Baba Ijesha who is currently facing a case over sexual assault of a minor.

Yomi Fabiyi has apparently been backing Baba Ijesha by calling for justice in the court of law and not on social media.

This didn’t sit well with Iyabo Ojo who lashed out at him via videos she shared on social media.

The videos led to back and forth between her and Yomi Fabiyi.

In her latest onslaught, Iyabo Ojo wrote, “Baba Ijesha, Yomi Fabiyi and all you evil men and women supporting evil, plotting and trying all manner of evil to bring me down or end my life, I need you all to understand one thing, you all are wasting your time. Please take note, only God, I repeat, only God has the power to take my life at his own appointed time and he alone will take all the glory when that time comes and until then, you all are wasting your evil time.

“I can never be afraid of any man or woman nor can I ever be silenced from speaking the truth. Only the truth shall set you free. Also, Never forget, one with God is a majority. My faith in God is solid and it can never be broken or shaken. Moreover, we all will die one day and after this, the judgment. So, why shall I fear death.”