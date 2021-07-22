Yoruba’s In Benin Prevented Igboho From Being Bundled In Helicopter To Nigeria – Lawyer

Yomi Aliyu, SAN, counsel to Freedom Fighter, Sunday Igboho, has said narrated how his client was prevented from being bundled into a helicopter to Nigeria from Benin Republic.

He said Igboho was already in a plane to Germany when someone spotted him and announced that he was declared wanted.

He said this when he appeared on Frank Talk on Rave FM.

He said: “As at today (Wednesday) Sunday Igboho is still in police detention in Benin Republic, specifically in Cotonou.

“While they were fighting with the brother, he was bundled back into the plane heading to Germany; he was the one in Germany now, not Igboho.

“He was already in the plane in Cotonou on his way to Germany with his wife and his brother was there too. Somebody fingered him out that he is a wanted person.

“He was brought down with the wife and brother and a fracas ensued because he was to be flown to Nigeria by a standby helicopter.

“But the wife and the brother put up a fight and started shouting at the airport, which attracted some other Yoruba indigenes and they came to their rescue.”