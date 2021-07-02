Headline

Yoruba Nation: We’ll Know Who Owns Lagos Between Yoruba, Sanwo-Olu, Police – Igboho’s Aide

Olayomi Koiki, the spokesperson for Sunday Igboho has said the Yoruba Nation rally slated for Lagos this Saturday will hold.

He also reacted to the threat by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, which warmed against any rally in the state.

He said, “I heard that the commissioner of police said no rally will hold, tell them to expect us. We will know who owns Lagos on Saturday between Yoruba people or Sanwo-Olu or police. We will all meet on Saturday during the rally.

“If everything will be ruined, let it be on Saturday. They have the choice of letting us have our protest peacefully or causing violent. Police should be held responsible for any violence.

“Let us take all our grievances to Ojota at 9 am on Saturday.”

