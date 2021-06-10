Yoruba Nation Rally Will Hold On June 12 – Igboho’s Spokesman

Yoruba Nation has said it will stage peaceful rallies across the South-West on June 12.

The rallies will hold same day the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, will be staging a protest tagged National Day of Peaceful Protest.

The agitators for Yoruba Nation have recently held rallies in Osun, Ogun, Ekiti, and Ondo.

Olayomi Koiki, the spokesman of Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Igboho, in a live video on social media urged governors of the region to cooperate with the rally.

He said, “Let us warn the Federal Government that if there is bloodshed this weekend, the international community is watching, if the military kills any Nigerian this weekend, it is going to be very hot.

“The Yoruba Nation rally will go ahead in every part of Yoruba land and the rest of the country where it will hold.

“Red alarm will begin on Friday. People should stock up food Items from Friday night.

“We are not backing down this weekend; we are ready to take back what belongs to us.”