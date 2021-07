The Lagos State Government has come out to say that no form of planned rally by secessionist agitators will be allowed, following intelligence reports of possible mayhem.

The state government warned residents to shun the rally.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, and Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, gave the warning on Thursday, during a media briefing on the planned mega rally, held in Alausa, Ikeja.