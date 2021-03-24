Yoruba Nation: Group Postpones One Million Man Match

The umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, has said that the one million man match it scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed.

The group had planned to go on a rally a part of its self-determination agitation. It had advised interested parties to print T-shirts and also faze caps to participate and to show support for the rally

However, in a statement issued, the group said the rally has been postponed till after the outcome of a meeting which is to consult with other Yoruba groups on elf-determination.

The statement read, “Ilana Omo Oodua postpones Pro-Yoruba Nation’s One Million March. The much-awaited one million march being organised across the Yoruba speaking states has been postponed until further notice.

“Ilana Omo Oduduwa, the umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups within and beyond Nigeria, has declared.

“The rally is being planned to hold in the cities of Ikeja, Ibadan, Akure, Ado-Ekiti, Osogbo, Abeokuta, Kabba and Offa in Lagos, Oyo, Ondo, Akure, Ado-Ekiti, Osun, Ogun, Kogi and Kwara states respectively on Wednesday, 24th March to drum up support for the actualisation of the sovereignty of Yoruba Nation.

“We have a meeting with all Yoruba socio-cultural and self-determination groups slated for Saturday, March 27th. After the meeting, we shall announce a new date for the One Million March, but it is possible next week. Thus, we put all the seats of power in Yoruba land on notice.

“We have declared our freedom from the failed Lugardian amalgamation of 1914. We have also declared our freedom from the fraudulent 1999 constitution of Nigeria. The international community, including the United Nations (UN), European Union (EU), African Union (AU), Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the governments of the United States and the United Kingdom have been put on notice.

“The Government of Nigeria is being challenged legally. We are not going to engage in any illegal or violent act. We shall achieve our liberation without shedding blood. We shall deploy our material and intellectual weapons to fight this battle.”