Yomi Fabiyi Reacts To Iyabo Ojo Legal Suit Against Him

Damola Areo2 hours ago
iyabo ojo, yomi fabiyi, comedienne princess
Yomi Fabiyi is not fazed by the legal documents Iyabo Ojo filed against him.

The actor had alleged that Iyabo Ojo and Princess “promised to kill Baba Ijesha if released on bail” after he was detained for allegedly sexually molesting Princess’ underaged daughter.

"Save your money for TikTok costumes" Yomi Fabiyi tells Iyabo Ojo after she sued him for defamatory publication

 

In response, Iyabo’s lawyers sued him, asked him to retract the statment, apologize, and pay 100 million Naira in damages.

Reacting to the lawsuit, Yomi reshared the same defamatory post that brought about the suit and told Iyabo that he doesn’t dignify everyone with a response.

He wrote:

“Ignore any unnecessary CIVIL SUITS attached to my name, I don’t dignify everybody with a response. Not even a non-criminal suit that lack merits and grounds. I don’t have time to waste walai. Your lawyer will never tell you how many months, funds and process involve in civil suits.

Anyway, anybody drowning will cling on anything to survive. Save your money for feed and tiktok costumes, don’t let any lawyer eat your money iyawo mi. You deserve better dear, time still dey to make a detour and save your face. I don’t deal in social media court. Enjoy the funny moments.

OKO IYABO MOVIE LOCATION LOADING.”

