Yomi Fabiyi Leads Protest Over Baba Ijesha’s Detention

Popular Nollywood Actor Yomi Fabiyi is leading a protest at Panti, against the detention of his colleague, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, popularly called Baba Ijesha, who was accused of molesting a minor

During the protest, Fabiyi, accompanied by other protesters marched from Casino bus stop to Panti Police Station on Wednesday
They demanded Baba Ijesha should be released from detention pending when a court would hear his case.

The protesters were seen carrying placards and banners with different inscriptions such as ‘denial of bail of bail of bailable offence is human rights violation’, ‘Nigeria police, please allow the law to dictate to you, not Iyabo Ojo, Princess and co’, ‘release Baba Ijesha’, and ‘Nigeria police must respect human rights and honour bail for bailable offence’.

Fabiyi, who has been supportive of Baba Ijesha, described the continuous detention of Baba Ijesha as “illegal”.

