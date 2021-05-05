Yomi Fabiyi Attacks Those Who Don’t See Crime In Baba Ijesha Sexual Molestation CCTV Footage

Actor Yomi Fabiyi is not backing down in his call for the punishment of the adults who arranged to catch actor Baba Ijesha red handed by inviting him over seven years after he allegedly molested comedian Princess’ 14-year-old daughter.

In a post shared on his IG page this morning, Yomi says any government official, lawyer, Human rights worker, diplomat, member of the bench, and others, that only see the sexual assault of Baba Ijesha but fail to see the “crime” committed by the adults who organized the re-enactment of the molestation and captured it on CCTV, are “tragedies to the honest justice system.”

In his post, Yomi said a petition is currently on the way to the office of the Governor of Lagos state and the Speaker of the state House of Assembly. He said he will be supplying the laws that will be used to indict, arrest and prosecute the adults which would include illegal adoption.