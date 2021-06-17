YCE Backs Ultimatum For Fulani Herdsmen To Quit South-West

The eviction notice issued to Fulani herdsmen by Sunday Igboho has been backed by the Yoruba Council of Elders.

The Secretary-General, YCE, Dr. Kunle Olajide said the development is inevitable especially for criminal herders who have decided to destroy and wipe off the Yoruba race.

Olajide said, “If the eviction notice is to bandits and criminal herders terrorizing our land and destroying our farms, I am in total support of that; those are criminals and not lawful citizens hence they are not supposed to be living among lawful people.

“Though it is supposed to be the responsibility of the security agents since they have failed to act in our interest, then I have no objection to the eviction notice once it is for the criminals.