Yari-led APC Faction Insists On Validity Of Old Membership Cards

A faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara has called in its followers to disregard the purported nullification of their membership cards.

The faction, under the leadership of a former Zamfara Governor, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari, made the call in a statement issued by its secretary, Alhaji Sani Musa, on Friday in Gusau.

He said that the old membership cards remained valid.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the National Headquarters of APC had extended membership registration and revalidation exercise in the state following the defection of Gov. Bello Matawalle to the party.

“It is necessary to comment on the ongoing membership registration exercise in the state, especially as regards to the statement issued by former Gov. Ahmad Yariman-Bakura.

“Our leader, Abdul Aziz Yari, has explained on many occasions that all those who had previously revalidated their membership cards will not register again because their membership cards are authentic,” he said.

Musa described the ongoing registration of APC members in the state as a violation of a court order and might hinder the chances of the party winning the 2023 general elections.

He described the statement by Bakura, which condemned the old membership, “as a mistake and an attempt to fuel disunity in the party“.

Musa said the ongoing registration of members in the state was illegal and in contempt of court procedures.

He recalled that the Federal High Court in Gusau had ruled that the two factions should suspend all their activities, including the current registration of members, till judgment is delivered.

“We find it necessary to draw the attention of our 775,000 members who have earlier revalidated their membership cards in the 2,516 polling units in the 147 wards of the 14 local government areas to disregard claims nullifying their membership cards.

“This is because you cannot register twice.

“I want to appeal to our teeming members and supporters to be careful with those politicians who are out to trade with our party for their selfish interest at the detriment of our party,” Musa warned. (NAN)