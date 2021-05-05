Yar’Adua Was A Nation Builder – Goodluck Jonathan

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan has marked the 11th year remembrance of his boss, former President Musa Yar’Adua.

Jonathan served as Vice President under Yar’Adua who died while in office.

In a message to remember his former boss, Jonathan described him as “a peacemaker, nation builder and democrat whose timeline was defined by virtues of service, peace, truth, and love”.

The statement reads: “Today, I celebrate my boss, friend, colleague, and brother, President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua who departed this world 11 years ago.

“As politicians, we shared a common vision of a peaceful, united and just nation. President Yar’Adua kept faith with this vision, channeling his strength and time in pursuit of an egalitarian society, until his last breath.

“Although out of our sight, his legacies live with us and his memory we will continue to cherish.

“We will always remember him as a peacemaker, nation builder and democrat whose timeline was defined by virtues of service, peace, truth and love”.