Yakasai Reacts To His Suspension as Media Aide To Ganduje

Salihu Tanko Yakasai has reacted to his suspension as the Media Aide to the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Yakasai was suspended after he openly criticized President Muhammadu Buhari for the way he handled the EndSARS protesters.

He had slammed the Buhari-led government with a claim that it has zero empathy for citizens.

He was immediately suspended as announced by the Kano State Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba.

Reacting to the suspension, Yakasai took to Twitter to appreciate all those who have since shown him support.

“I want to sincerely extend my heartfelt appreciation to all those that supported me yesterday, particularly those that called, or sent messages through several platforms, and those on the Time Line. I was overwhelmed and I tried to reply to all but couldn’t. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he tweeted