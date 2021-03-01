Headline

Yakasai Denied Access To Lawyer In DSS Custody – Father

Damola Areo4 hours ago
0

Elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai has disclosed that his son Salihu Yakasai ‘Dawisu’ who was arrested by the Department of State Services and sacked from his position as media aide to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje after he called for President Buhari’s resignation over insecurity, has been denied access to his lawyer and family.

Tanko told Punch on Sunday, February 28, that a lawyer and one of his sons visited Abuja on Saturday February 27 and applied for permission at the DSS office to talk him, but it was not successful.

He said, “They were advised to call on Sunday; we are still waiting for an update from the security operatives, who have yet to contact us.

“I appeal to the authorities to grant him (Salihu) access to his lawyer; he is protected by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in freedom of expression.”

Tags
Damola Areo4 hours ago
0

Related Articles

The older brother to the Bauchi State Governor Adamu Mohammed Duguri has been kidnapped. He was allegedly whisked away around 7:30 pm on Wednesday evening at Anguwar Jaki in Bauchi metropolis. Although efforts to reach the Police to confirm the incident have been unsuccessful, the Senior Special Assistant to the governor confirmed it to Channels Television.

Bauchi Governor’s Convoy Involved In Accident

7 mins ago
Why We Are Against Amotekun Security Outfit - Miyetti Allah

North To Stop Food Supply Till Fulani Are Safe In South

8 mins ago
Coronavirus: Number Of Infected Health Workers In Nigeria Revealed

Nigerian Who Receive COVID-19 Vaccine Abroad Must Get Test Before Arriving – Minister

4 hours ago
Fani-Kayode

Insecurity Could Lead Nigeria Into Civil War – Fani-Kayode

7 hours ago
Back to top button