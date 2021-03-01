Yakasai: Buhari, Tinubu, El-Rufai Criticised Jonathan Too – Falana

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, has criticised the arrest of Salihu Yankasai, the sacked aide of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State.

Yakasai was arrested by the Department of State Security, DSS, after criticising President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Reacting to the arrest, Falana in a statement recounted how Buhari, Nasir El-Rufai and others criticised ex-president Goodluck Jonathan and got away with it.

“It is on record that the APC and its leaders including General Mohammadu Buhari; National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinibu; Malam Nasir El-rufai and Alhaji Lai Mohammed repeatedly called for former President Goodluck Jonathan’s resignation between 2013 and 2014,” the statement added.

“Yet they were never subjected to any form of intimidation for exercising their freedom of expression at the material time. The call for President Buhari’s resignation is likely to continue to be made by other concerned individuals and groups over the virtual collapse of the security architecture,” he said.

He called for the immediate and unconditional release of Salihu from ‘illegal custody.’