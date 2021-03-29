Politics

Yahaya Bello Not Contesting For 2023 Presidency – Deji Adeyanju

Damola Areo42 mins ago
Political activist, Deji Adeyanju has said that the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, is not contesting for president in 2023.

Bello has been showing signs of running in the 2023 presidential election with his supporters giving hint in the direction.

However, Deji Adeyanju believes it is all a gimmick by the Governor.

According to him, Bello’s efforts are towards a ministerial position in 2023.

He said: “Yahaya Bello is contesting for Ministerial position in 2023 and not president. I only feel sorry for those that have fallen for his tricks.

“Nigerians will refuse to hold their elected or selected leaders accountable and even insult those who do but are quick to ask pastors and fellow citizens for accountability.”

