YAF Files Petition Before UN Against Yoruba Nation Agitators

The Yoruba Appraisal Forum (YAF) has filed a petition before the United Nations against the umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups, Ilana Omo Oodua.

This is in reaction to plans by Ilana Omo Oodua to present a petition against the Nigerian government at the 76th General Assembly of the UN.

YAF also copied five permanent members: the European Union, the African Union and representatives of other countries.

The group said, “the ultimate objective of this plan by the group is to achieve nothing salutary or beneficial to the people of Nigeria but to further their evil design to undermine and bring down the country and the incumbent administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, out of sheer malice over the forthcoming 2023 general elections.”

Signed by YAF National Coordinator, Adeshina Animashaun, the petition further accused Ilana Omo Oodua of funding “the violent activities of the self-styled Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho, currently undergoing trial in the Benin Republic.

