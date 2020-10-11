World Igbo Congress Accuses Buhari Of Violating Rule Of Law

The World Igbo Congress, WIC, has expressed displeasure at the disregard of the rule of law by the Federal Government.

The group said that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is causing division and disunity within the country.

In a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer, Basil Onwukwe, the group condemned the milk ng of Igbo youths under the guise of a proscription.

“There is no governing rule of any nation that allows border closure in the South and grants open border in the northern area where it has increased the influx of ISIS, Boko Haram, Al Qaeda and other terrorists into Nigeria through the Niger border.

“The presence of all these people has led to increasing banditry and kidnappings of Nigerians, especially Christians. These foreign intruders have resulted in jihad and outrageous ransom taking as means of livelihood, most cases they kill their victims even when the ransom is paid,” the statement read.

The group also wonders why Fulani herdsmen are not being prosecuted for terrorist acts.

“The few captured killers are pardoned and indoctrinated into the Nigerian military while our young unarmed Igbo youths are been incarcerated for an indefinite period, killed on a slight provocation for practicing marshal act or moving in groups, while the jihadist are absorbed into the security apparatus of the nation. You cannot continue to divide and despise us but prevent our youth from agitation.

“The Buhari administration has continued to thrive in exploitation and divisive tendencies in furtherance of tribal governance for an intrinsic and insatiable penchant to achieve their ordinate ambitions against the interest of the nation.”

Onwukwe said the WIC is committed to justice and will expose all the atrocities perpetrated by the government in line with international criminal laws.

According to him, the rejection of the nation’s indifference policy must be now, urging the eastern governors to demand the removal of the reabsorbed insurgents security agents posted to their regions. “An intelligence report has reviewed that these people are responsible for the Christian killings and raping of indigenous Nigerians.”