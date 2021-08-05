Entertainment

Wizkid’s UK Fans Scramble For Tickets To His Show At 02 Arena

Damola Areo1 hour ago
Nigeria’s Grammy-award winning star Wizkid is trending on Twitter in the UK as his fans scramble to get seats for a one-off concert in November.

A first batch of tickets went on sale on Thursday morning and were sold out in minutes. People have been sharing their success and frustration.

Picture 1) McBriggs was celebrating

Picture 2) But this tweeter was not so lucky

Picture 3) And Jason Okundaye said that he might die if he can’t see Wizkid

Damola Areo1 hour ago
