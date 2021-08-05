Entertainment
Wizkid’s UK Fans Scramble For Tickets To His Show At 02 Arena
Nigeria’s Grammy-award winning star Wizkid is trending on Twitter in the UK as his fans scramble to get seats for a one-off concert in November.
A first batch of tickets went on sale on Thursday morning and were sold out in minutes. People have been sharing their success and frustration.
Picture 1) McBriggs was celebrating
Picture 2) But this tweeter was not so lucky
Picture 3) And Jason Okundaye said that he might die if he can’t see Wizkid