Withdraw Troops From South-East, Onyeka Onwenu Tells Buhari

Human right activist and former singer, Onyeka Onwenu has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to withdraw the troops deployed in the South-East.

She made the request following the reported extrajudicial killings of Igbo youths in the region.

Onwenu said this at a press conference organized by the Credible Igbo Women Initiative, CIWI, in Lagos.

She said, “We come here together with one thing in our mind: peace, love and equity. Something dreadful is happening in south east right now. I happened to come from Imo state and I know what people are passing through there. Please, federal government should stop the killings

Some people want to agitate for referendum, it is their right. Some people want to cry out that they are being marginalized, it is their right. Listen to them. You may not agree with them, but they have the right to speak. We are begging, we are asking, please let’s sit down and talk about what is going on. Let’s call our people who are agitating, who are not happy with the situation and talk to them. Nigerian government let’s talk. Pull out the troops from Igboland.

“I want to use this opportunity to reach out to our young people to embrace dialogue. Please, come let’s talk. We will stand for the right of Igbo people”, Onwenu appealed.