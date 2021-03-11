Entertainment

Witchcraft Modernised Into Sexual Enhancement Products, Woli Arole Warns

Damola Areo1 hour ago
0
Woli Arole

Comedian, Arole, has asked guys to be careful as witchcraft has been ”modernized into sexual enhancement products and sexual juices”.

Posting via his Twitter handle, he wrote;

”Witchcraft has been modernized into sexual enhancement products and sexual juices. Guys out there be careful. Don’t let them remote your DESTINY through SEX. Retweet this to save a soul on your timeline. There are now MODERN INTERNET WITCHES.”

Witchcraft has been modernized into sexual enhancement products and sexual juices - Comedian Arole

Damola Areo1 hour ago
0

Related Articles

Piers Morgan Refuses To Apologise Over Meghan Markle Comments

1 day ago
Ubi Franklin Says Done Impregnating Women

Don’t Marry A Woman Who Rejected Your Proposal Ring – Ubi Franklin

1 day ago
bolanle olukanni

Bolanle Olukanni Reveals How Society Treats Men Better Than Women

1 day ago

Rick Ross Shows Off Florida Mansion He Bought From NBA Star

2 days ago
Back to top button