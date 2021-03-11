Witchcraft Modernised Into Sexual Enhancement Products, Woli Arole Warns

Comedian, Arole, has asked guys to be careful as witchcraft has been ”modernized into sexual enhancement products and sexual juices”.

Posting via his Twitter handle, he wrote;

”Witchcraft has been modernized into sexual enhancement products and sexual juices. Guys out there be careful. Don’t let them remote your DESTINY through SEX. Retweet this to save a soul on your timeline. There are now MODERN INTERNET WITCHES.”