Willian: I’ve Never Had A Coach Of Mikel Arteta’s Mindset

Arsenal midfielder Willian has said that he has never worked with a coach with the kind of mindset manager Mikel Arteta has.

Willian who joined Arsenal from Chelsea on a free transfer this summer has been a regular under Arteta.

The Brazilian who is adjusting quite well to his new club revealed that he still has a lot to learn under the manager.

“It’s been a cool, new experience. I hadn’t worked with a coach with that mindset,” Willian told Globo Esporte.

“The positional game doesn’t mean that you have no freedom on the pitch, you have the freedom to move, but many times you have to respect the position, what the coach asks, the instructions, understanding that it’ll be better for the team.

“It may happen that you don’t touch the ball and get frustrated, but Mikel always says that, wait a minute, the ball will arrive. I’ve been learning a lot.”