Sports

Wilder Reacts To His Sacking As Sheffield United Manager

Damola Areo4 hours ago
3
chris wilder

Sacked Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has reacted to the decision that saw him leave the club he has managed for five years.

Wilder who became manager in 2016 took the club from League One to the Premier League.

Finishing ninth last season, Sheffield United is currently having a horrible season and at the bottom of the table with just 14 points from 28 matches.

Reacting to his sacking, Wilder told the press, “Being manager of Sheffield United has been a special journey and one I’ll never forget.

“I was delighted to be given the opportunity back in 2016 and have been delighted with the success which we have achieved, including two promotions and a highest ever Premier League finish.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has contributed to the club’s accomplishments along the way, including the players, staff and, in particular, the supporters.”

Tags
Damola Areo4 hours ago
3

Related Articles

Tragic! Golfer Found Dead In Hotel Room During Tournament. Naples Daily News

Golf World Number One Johnson To Skip Tokyo Olympics

1 hour ago
Ronaldo and Solskjaer

Solskjaer Adds Ronaldo As Player He Would Love To Sign

4 hours ago
Marvin Hagler

Middleweight Great Marvin Hagler Dies At 66

5 hours ago
Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea Frustrated By Leeds Stalemate

20 hours ago
Back to top button