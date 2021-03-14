Wilder Reacts To His Sacking As Sheffield United Manager

Sacked Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has reacted to the decision that saw him leave the club he has managed for five years.

Wilder who became manager in 2016 took the club from League One to the Premier League.

Finishing ninth last season, Sheffield United is currently having a horrible season and at the bottom of the table with just 14 points from 28 matches.

Reacting to his sacking, Wilder told the press, “Being manager of Sheffield United has been a special journey and one I’ll never forget.

“I was delighted to be given the opportunity back in 2016 and have been delighted with the success which we have achieved, including two promotions and a highest ever Premier League finish.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has contributed to the club’s accomplishments along the way, including the players, staff and, in particular, the supporters.”