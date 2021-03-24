Wike Tells Attahiru To Withdraw Soldiers From Politicians

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has told the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, to withdraw the soldiers guarding politicians.

He said this when Attahiru led some army officials to pay him a visit at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

Wike advised Attahiru to make a difference and not engage the army in politics and ballot box carrying.

“The country is facing a lot of insecurity now. So, withdraw these soldiers from politicians so that the soldiers can go and do their work,” the Governor said.

“In those days when you see a soldier, you run. These days, it is difficult because soldiers have been exposed to politics.

“I want you to make a difference to say that what your interest is to protect Nigerians, fight bandits, insurgency and not to carry ballot boxes.”