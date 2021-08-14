Politics

Wike Speaks On Disagreement With Secondus

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has dismissed claims of a disagreement between him and Uche Secondus, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Wike cleared the air when he appeared on Africa Independent Television, AIT.

“Everybody believed that whatever the national chairman was doing was dictated by Wike and must have the backing of Wike.

“I believe when you support somebody, support him to succeed. But when things are also going wrong, if you don’t speak out, people will believe you are part of it. Therefore, I owe it as a duty to say things are not going right,” he said.

Wike said this amid Secondus’ struggle to keep his position as PDP National Chairman.

