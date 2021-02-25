Wike Slams Senate For Confirming Ex-service Chiefs As Ambassadors

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has slammed the Senate for confirming the appointment of ex-service chiefs as ambassadors.

Wike said the move by the lawmakers is disappointing to Nigerians.

The Governor wondered why t6he same Senate which called for the sack of the ex-service chiefs would still go ahead to confirm them for another job.

He said, “Nigerians are disappointed with the national assembly for confirming sacked service chiefs as ambassadors.

“I wonder why senators who agreed with Nigerians when they decried the poor performance of the service chiefs, will sit to clear them for another appointment.

“Let me use this opportunity to express the dismay of most Nigerians to the senate. Convey this to the senate. We must be courageous in whatever we are doing. Everything must not be party affairs.

“You (senators) sat and discussed that they should dismiss the service chiefs. You said they’re not performing.

“Now, the same people who were not performing, you have confirmed them as ambassadors. What kind of country are we?”