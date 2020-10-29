Wike Signs Executive Order Proscribing IPOB In Rivers State

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has signed an executive order reinforcing the ban on the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Mr. Kelvin Ebiri, Special Assistant (Media) to the governor.

Ebiri said that the governor who spoke on Wednesday said that Rivers State is home to all ethnic groups in the country who choose to stay in the state.

He, however, warned that it will not tolerate any group which tries to violate the peace in the state.

He said, “the state government is opposed to the presence and activities of the legally-proscribed and anarchic IPOB and whatever it stands for in Rivers State.

“And so, let it be understood that we have nothing against all or any specific tribe and will continue to live in peace with people of all other tribal extractions residing or doing business in Rivers State.

“But we have everything against the presence and activities of the legally-proscribed IPOB and whatever that group stands for in Rivers State.

“This is clearly a terrorist group which existence, creed, mission and activities are strongly denounced even by the Government and peoples of the South-Eastern states of the country.

“I have, therefore, signed the executive order to reinforce the total ban on IPOB and its activities in Rivers State or any part thereof and nothing will stop us from enforcing this ban in its entirety,’’ he said.

The statement also added that Wike also “directed security agencies and the chairmen of local government areas to fish out and resolutely deal with any member of IPOB found in any community following the executive order and other legal instruments’’.