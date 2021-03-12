Politics

Wike Replies Amaechi On Drunkard Comment

Damola Areo2 hours ago
16
Wike vs Amaechi. IMAGE COURTESY: Daily Post

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has responded to a statement by his predecessor, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, which states that he (Wike) drinks a lot.

Responding to the allegation, Wike said it is better to drink and come out with first class.

In his words; “Somebody that says he is a minister was talking and said he does not drink..Who told you to drink?”

“See the way you are behaving, if you drink then what would happen?” Wike said.

He continued; “A man drinks in the university, he comes out with first class. A man does not drink, he comes out with pass, which one would you choose? Is it not better to tell your son to drink and come out with First class?”

“Yet again, a man drinks but he does not destroy peoples’ homes and a man does not drink but he destroys peoples’ homes..which one do you prefer? is it not to drink and not destroy Peoples’ homes? if you are my friend, please drink so you don’t destroy Peoples’ homes” he said.

rivers, rivers state, rivers news, rivers politics, concise news, naija news

