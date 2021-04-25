Headline

Wike Condems Attack On Security Operatives In Rivers

Nyesom Wike
Nyesom Wike

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike strongly condemns the barbaric and dastardly attack on security personnel along Omagwa/Isiokpo/Elele Owerri Road in Ikwerre LGA of the State.

The governor, said there is no justification for such a heinous and condemnable attack targeted against innocent security personnel on legitimate duty of protecting life and property in the State.

“The Government of Rivers State is saddened by the unwarranted callous attack on security personnel. We offer our sympathies to the relatives of those who lost their lives in the attack.

