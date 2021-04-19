Wike Backs Obaseki On Claims Of FG Printing N60bn

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has backed his Edo State counterpart, Godwin Obaseki, and his claim that the Federal Government printed N60 billion in March.

Obaseki had said the sum was printed by the FG to sort out its obligation to states in March.

This has been denied by the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed.

Reacting, Wike recalled that Obaseki was formerly a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and could be speaking based on his understanding of the party.

“Obaseki was in APC, so he understands them. So, Obaseki couldn’t have come from the blues to say they printed N60 billion. He knows them,” he stated.

The Governor further said it was regrettable that instead of the Governor of Central Bank, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, to address the issue raised by Governor Obaseki, he opted to issue a veiled threat to states to pay back bailout loan given to them by the federal government.

He said, “Instead of answering the question, he (Emefiele) said governors have to pay back the bailout loan. The bailout is a loan, if you want to take it, go and take it. But answer the question whether money was printed or not printed.