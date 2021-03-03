Why Wike Is Respected By Present, Past Governors – Kwankwanso

Former Governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Kwankwanso has said that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State is widely respected by past and present governors because of his deliverance in governance.

Kwankwanso said this while commissioning the Rumuogba 1 and 2 Flyovers in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

He had been invited to partake in the commissioning of the project embarked on by Wike’s administration.

The former Defense Minister told Wike, “Governors today in this country, and those of us who have been Governors, especially from Northern part of this country, have a lot of respect for you. We love you and of course, we have several reasons for that.

“One, you have been working around the clock to make Rivers a better place for everybody. We see your projects, programmes on the media. Sometimes we are being informed by our people resident here in the state.

“We respect you, because most of the time you are on the ground here in Rivers taking care of the people of your state. Not all Governor’s can say the same. You work on the ground while many others with similar responsibility are in the sky.

“We respect you for the way and manner you maintain peace in Rivers. We had cause to speak to those indigenous here and those from other parts of the state or regions of the country, especially the Arewa community.

“I had series of meetings with the Arewa community before my arrival here and even when I came, I also had the opportunity to talk to them. And the feedback is to say thank you and keep on working, keep maintaining peace and order in Rivers.

“Being governor is very serious, challenging assignment. It’s been a contract between you and your people for eight years. Now almost six years, it’s just two years left to be in the Government House, before you move forward for the national assignment.

“Many times we have reasons to come to Rivers to go round and see for ourselves the rapid development taking place here in the state. I came yesterday and had the opportunity of going round. I’ve seen the positive changes you brought to the state since 2015.

He further said, “For those of us, members of Kwankwansiyya Movement in this country, we also have a lot of respect for you. Though we rarely see you on the red cap, I am sure you have it in your mind because the way you do, say things shows you are no doubt a Kwankwansiyya.

“You are somebody who says things the way they are, not minding what others may think or feel. Please keep on moving and I believe the sky is the limit with this attitude and commitment to service of your state and the nation.”