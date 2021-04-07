Why We Told States To Halt COVID-19 Vaccination – FG

The Nigerian Government has explained why it directed states to halt the role out of COVID-19 vaccines allocated to them.

The government had told states to halt vaccination as soon as they reach half of what was allocated to them.

According to the government, the reason is because the country is yet to know when they second batcj needed for second doses will be available in Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora, while speaking at the daily press briefing of the PTF on COVID-19.

“In a situation where we still cannot determine when the next batch of AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive, it is better for us to vaccinate people fully.”

Also speaking, the NPHCDA Chief Executive Officer, Faisal Shuaib, warned Nigerians that different jabs could cause serious negative effects.

“You cannot take the AstraZeneca on your left and Johnson & Johnson on the right. Both have to be doses of AstraZeneca”, Shuaib said.