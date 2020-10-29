Why We Opposed Okonjo-Iweala’s WTO Election – US

The United States has given reason why it is opposed to the election of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the Director-General of the World Trade Organization, WTO.

Okonjo-Iweala who is Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance had her election vetoed by the US on Wednesday.

In a statement issued by the office of the US Trade representative, the US said that the WTO should be “led by someone with real, hands-on experience in the field”.

The statement reads: “The United States supports the selection of Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee as the next WTO Director-General,” the USTR, led by Robert Lighthizer (pictured above), said.

“Minister Yoo is a bona fide trade expert who has distinguished herself during a 25-year career as a successful trade negotiator and trade policy maker. She has all the skills necessary to be an effective leader of the organization.

“This is a very difficult time for the WTO and international trade. There have been no multilateral tariff negotiations in 25 years, the dispute settlement system has gotten out of control, and too few members fulfill basic transparency obligations.

“The WTO is badly in need of major reform. It must be led by someone with real, hands-on experience in the field.”