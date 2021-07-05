Why We Inspected SCOAN Ahead Of TB Joshua Burial – Lagos Govt

The Lagos State Government has visited the facilities of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN, ahead of the burial of its founder, Prophet TB Joshua.

A team from the state government was led by the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi and the Director-General of the Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola.

The aim was to ensure that no spread of COVID-19 occurs during the burial ceremony of the late prophet.

“The Lagos State Government considers the funeral activities at SCOAN an important event enough to ensure strict compliance to COVID safety protocols to prevent the importation, transmission or spread of the new deadly strains of COVID infection to the State or country,” Abayomi said after the inspection.