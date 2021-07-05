Featured

Why We Inspected SCOAN Ahead Of TB Joshua Burial – Lagos Govt

Damola Areo21 mins ago
2
How TB Joshua Reconciled Son Of Liberia's President With Man Who Murdered His Father
Prophet TB Joshua/File Photo

The Lagos State Government has visited the facilities of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, SCOAN, ahead of the burial of its founder, Prophet TB Joshua.

A team from the state government was led by the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi and the Director-General of the Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola.

The aim was to ensure that no spread of COVID-19 occurs during the burial ceremony of the late prophet.

“The Lagos State Government considers the funeral activities at SCOAN an important event enough to ensure strict compliance to COVID safety protocols to prevent the importation, transmission or spread of the new deadly strains of COVID infection to the State or country,” Abayomi said after the inspection.

Tags
Damola Areo21 mins ago
2

Related Articles

paul enenche

Insecurity: Pastor Paul Enenche Slams Nigerian Leaders

18 hours ago
new year prophecies latest 2020 enenche

Activists Arrested At Dunamis Church Over Anti-Buhari T-Shirts

19 hours ago
What God To Me About Coronavirus Pandemic - Mbaka

Mbaka Speaks On Buying Private Jet

3 days ago
Father Mbaka Releases Prophecy Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Jailing Everybody Won’t Stop Agitation – Mbaka

3 days ago
Back to top button