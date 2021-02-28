Why We Arrested Yakasai – DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) has confirmed they have Salihu Tanko-Yakasai, former aide to Abdullahi Ganduje, Kano State Governor, in their custody.

In a terse statement on Saturday evening, DSS spokesman Peter Afunanya said Tanko-Yakasai was under investigation for issues beyond his comments.

“This is to confirm that Salihu Tanko-Yakasai is with the Department of State Services.

“He is being investigated over issues beyond the expression of opinions in the social media as wrongly alleged by sections of the public,” the statement read.

DSS is believed to have arrested Yakasai for calling for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari over the abduction of the students of the Government Girls’ Secondary School in Jangebe, Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Ganduje had also relieved him of his duties.