Why We Are Recommending Consensus Option – APC

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has said it is recommending a consensus option for election of party officials at all levels in the forthcoming congresses.

This the party said is to reduce possible acrimony.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), on Wednesday in Abuja.

“For us, we have to take into consideration the need to accommodate everyone because APC is a party for all Nigerians.

“We are encouraging states to adopt the consensus arrangement because it saves costs and reduces acrimony.

“That is why when you look at Article 20 of our Constitution which talks about elections, the first thing there is for members to try reaching consensus,” NAN quoted him as saying.

