Why United Lost Europa League Final To Villareal – Solskjaer

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has revealed why his side lost to Villareal in the Europa League final.

Gerard Moreno got the opener for Villareal before Edinson Cavani equalised to lead the game to extra time and penalties where United lost.

Speaking after the fame, Solskjaer said his big players failed to turn up for the game.

He told reporters “You know you’ve got players with high quality there.

“We started with loads of goal scorers and match-winners and we felt and hoped that was going to give us the upper hand.

“We just couldn’t get the first goal and I’m disappointed that we conceded with our first chance and their only shot on target, that’s disappointing of course.

“After we scored we pushed on for about 5-10 minutes and it looked like the game was there for us but then we just couldn’t kick on.

“I thought Scott McTominay was absolutely outstanding out there. He was, for me, the best player on the pitch.”

Speaking further, he said, “No, it’s not a successful season of course.

“And that’s the small margins in football. Sometimes one kick can define a season as a good one or as a successful one and one kick says it’s not.

“Improvement, yeah, second in the league which nobody expected after the lack of pre-season we had but the boys have been really good.

“They just came up short tonight unfortunately and that’s on penalties and we could have been sat here saying it was a successful season after the same game.

“Trophies matter and that’s what matters at this club so ‘no’ is your short answer.”