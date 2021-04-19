Why There Is No Amotekun In Lagos – Sanwo-Olu

Headline

Damola Areo1 hour ago
The Governor of Lagos State, Jide Sanwo-Olu (Photo Courtesy: Ripples Nigeria)

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has revealed why there is no chapter of the Western Nigeria Security Network codenamed Amotekun in the state.

Sanwo-Olu who spoke on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily said the state already has neighbourhood watch which he says is just a different name from Amotekun.

He, however, lamented that the neighbourhood watch cannot carry firearms nor prosecute violators.

He said, “It’s just a name change in the case of Lagos. I appreciate what my colleague governors are doing, and they also appreciate the peculiar nature of Lagos.

“I have got over 7,000 neighbourhood watch personnel in Lagos, who are doing exactly the same thing that we have Amotekun doing.

“They are there at the border post giving us daily monitoring in their localities and feeding it back to the central. They are the ones feeding us with information. But they cannot carry arms and prosecute people.

“The borders that I have in Lagos are outside of the Atlantic Ocean is Ogun state.”

On the issue of state police, Sanwo-Olu said it is long overdue.

“It is long overdue, we should make it happen. In fact, that is one of the critical things that I believe will help us. It has been said over and over again,” he added.

