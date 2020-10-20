Why The EPL Is Recording So Many Goals – Frank Lampard

Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard has revealed why the 2020/2021 season of the English Premier League is recording o many goals at its early stage.

Lampard said that the lack of preparation for the season is one of the factors to point at for the many goal recorded.

He also said that the absence of fans in stadiums cannot be ruled out.

He said: “In terms of the season so far in the Premier League, in terms of why we’re seeing so many goals in games, my main feeling towards it, and I should talk about ourselves on this one, is that there has been a lack of preparation.

“If you have brought players in or are working on changes in the squad or set-up, then it’s a lot for new players to make on board and adjust to and get used to. I think there’s an element of that for everybody.

“There’s been a change on that with the number of goals, the results we are seeing, I think there are contributing factors and I think the fans is a contributing factor,” he said.

Lampard has already built one of the most attack minded teams in the Premier League and this summer’s signings, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech have given them even more options.