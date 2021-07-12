Why TB Joshua Was Hated – Prophet Samuel Abiara

Prophet Samuel Abiara, former General Evangelist of Christ Apostolic Church, CAC, Agbala Itura, has revealed why late Prophet TB Joshua was hated so much.

Abiara who spoke at the burial of the founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations said TB Joshua was hated because he followed the footsteps of Christ.

Insisting that the deceased was a man of God, Abiara stated that TB Joshua was the pride of the body of Christ.

He said, “I am here to tell the whole world that Prophet TB Joshua is a man of God and the body of Christ in Nigeria did not hate him, we loved him. The world will miss him.

“He is pride to the body of Christ across the globe. He is loved by all; widows, orphans, the less privileged all love him. He is a man of God that followed the footsteps of Jesus Christ. His life should be a lesson for everyone, he is a humanitarian, he is a giver.

“If you are a true disciple of Jesus Christ, some people will insult you. Jesus Christ was insulted by some set of people. As a believer, it is not a new thing if some people gang up and hate you.

“If God loves someone and you said you did not love him or her, that is your problem. Prophet TB Joshua was not a lazy man of God, he prayed, fasted and preached the gospel.”

Abiara urged ministers, workers and members not to leave SCOAN but to continue the good works of the deceased.

“Ministers, disciples, workers including all the members in the church must not leave this church because of the death of the man of God. Stay and pray for the deceased family, encourage them and continue the good work,” he said.