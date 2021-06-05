Why Super Eagles Lost 1-0 To Cameroon – Gernot Rohr

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, has said his side’s lack of concentration in front of goal is responsible for their 1-0 loss against Cameroon.

Nigeria faced the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in a friendly in Austria on Friday.

A 37TH minute goal by Zambo Anguissa separated both sides on the night.

Speaking after the game, Rohr said the result is not the most important thing in a friendly.

According to him, “The most important thing is not the result because it was just a test match. It was interesting to see some new players because we had to manage the situation and we did well,” Rohr told the Super Eagles media team.

“I think we had 17 shots on the goal while Cameroon only had three, they had only one on target which was the goal and we had six on target.

“Like I said, the result is not the most important thing in a friendly, the most important thing is to learn, to see some interesting things, to test some new players and to see what we want to do in September for the World Cup qualifiers.

“Our domination was not good enough because we had to score in the beginning of the game but we didn’t and when you don’t score you get punished.”