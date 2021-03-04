Headline

Why Stopping Arm Smuggling Is Difficult – Customs Boss

Damola Areo42 mins ago
Kogi: Suspected Bandits Shoot Dead Customs Officers
The Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Ahmadu Ali, has said the reason why the agency was yet to contain the smuggling of arms into the country is that members of border communities protect smugglers.

The CG made the revelation in Abuja, at a budget 2020/2021 defence and consideration, organised by the House committee on Customs.

“Our biggest problem with stopping arms smuggling, is that border communities gang up against us, kill us and burn our vehicles.

“They gang up to fight us, because they think the bandits(who smuggle arms), are more important to their lives than us. We need other agencies and communities to help us.

“Until that is done, customs is willing to do what it can, to stop that”, he said.

He added that “there is no nation that has been able to stop arms smuggling. I understand there are complaints that how can Customs not stop this.

“But we cannot effectively Police borders. We can only make efforts through the third tier, to curtail smuggling.”

