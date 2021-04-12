News

Why South-East Govs Set Up Ebube Agu – Ikpeazu

Damola Areo4 hours ago
Abia governor Okezie Ikpeazu

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has given reasons why he and his South-East colleagues set up Ebube Agu security outfit for their region.

Ikpeazu who spoke to Channels Television said the security outfit is in response to the security situation in Nigeria.

He said Ebube Agu would oversee the activities of the vigilante groups in the region.

“Today we have come together to synergise and see how best we can protect lives and properties of citizens within this geopolitical zone,” he said.

“Security situation across Nigeria as it is today is dynamic. We are just trying to respond to our peculiar circumstances in the southeast,” he added.

He, however, failed to state if the personnel in the security outfit will bare arms or not.

“Ebube Agu would be a security outfit both in name, purpose and action. It will be properly equipped. I want to assure you that all the states in the southeast already has various vigilante outfits.

“We want to call for a harmonised synergised system of action to be able to compare notes to be able to set up digital platforms that can respond to communication challenges,” he added.

Ikpeazu said that the new outfit would be rural-based, adding “it is also going to be intelligence-based.”

