Why Rohr Needs To Invite More Players For Super Eagles Vs Tunisia – Galadima

A former chairman of the Nigeria Football Association, NFA, Ibrahim Galadima has given reasons why Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr needs to invite more players for the team’s friendly against Tunisia.

The Super Eagles lost their friendly match against Algeria 1-0 on Friday in Austria.

They now prepare to ake on Tunisia as they prepare for the 2021 African Cup of Nations.

Galadima said, “The idea of the friendly match was to exploit the benefit of a great abundance of players all over the world.

“The match was organised to test some players who have been invited into the national team, and we can all see that from the line-up.

“So, it was an experimental game. It was not all about winning or losing, it was a friendly game. It has helped to show that we have good players both at home and abroad.

“These friendlies are designed to prepare the national team for the AFCON qualifiers and the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

“Rohr will definitely call for more players, because this is the building process of the team! and I believe they (players) will do better in their next match against Tunisia,” Galadima said as quoted by NAN.