Why Rivers Didn’t Obey IPOB Sit-at-home Order – Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has revealed why the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, cannot issue a sit-at-home order in the state.

IPOB issued a sit-at-home which was complied with in the entire South-East region dominated by Igbo ethnic group.

However, Rivers State didn’t comply with the order despite claims by IPOB that the state is part of its defunct Biafra Republic which the order was issued for in remembrance.

Speaking on Channels Television, Wike said, “IPOB cannot make an order for people to sit at home in Rivers State. I have said so clearly before because it doesn’t exist in Rivers State.

“Rivers State is not part of South-East. Rivers State is South-South, we’re in the Niger Delta.

“I’m not saying whether the people in the South-East shouldn’t obey what IPOB has said or not. But they cannot give orders to Rivers people to sit at home.”